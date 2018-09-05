LouFest Cancelled This Weekend

St. Louis’ LouFest was scheduled to take place this upcoming weekend on 9/8 and 9/9, but the festival has been cancelled. In a statement from fest organizers Listen Live Entertainment, they say that the festival had “several financial hurdles” that set them back, including “unfortunately timed media coverage” tied to the festival’s lack of funds that caused vendors to demand payment up-front. The letter also cites “the fickle St. Louis weather” that might impact walk-up ticket sales.

Refunds will be issued to ticket holders, with a twist: “Although we don’t currently have the funds to issue refunds, the exceptional festival ticketing company we selected, Front Gate Tickets, owned by Live Nation and Ticketmaster, will be stepping up to refund all fans in full while we work to repay or debts,” the letter reads.

Refund info can be found here.

This year’s lineup included Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, Modest Mouse, the Head And The Heart, Kacey Musgraves, Gary Clark Jr., and more.

Here’s the letter in full: