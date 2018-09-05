The Belle & Sebastian cruise is really happening. As of today, it even has a lineup.

The Boaty Weekender, which commemorates the 20th anniversary of the B&S-curated Bowlie Weekender festival, will sail from Barcelona to Cagliari, Sardinia, during the five-day stretch of August 8-12, 2019. Performing on the ship alongside B&S themselves will be reunited fellow Glasgow indie-pop greats Camera Obscura as well as Mogwai, Django Django, Alvvays, the Buzzcocks, Japanese Breakfast, Honeyblood, HINDS, Kelly Lee Owens, Nilüfer Yanya, Whyte Horses, and Camera Obscura offshoot Tracyanne And Danny. Each band will perform multiple times across five stages. More acts will be added to the lineup later.

Information about booking a ticket for this voyage can be found here. In the meantime, here’s a highly characteristic note from the band:

It’s the start of September, Belle and Sebastian are facing the autumn term, back in the studio, back to the blackboard, sharpening their plectrums, already dreaming of next summer. If only there was something to look forward to, a party, an adventure, something on the horizon, something to take the chill out of the thought of winter… The Boaty Weekender: a sail around the Med, a nice little trip with friends, some of the best people, in some of the best places! We’ve asked around, we collected the first shipmates. They’re going to earn their passage by playing their best for you, digging deep into their musical reservoirs. We’re really going to try to make this a great holiday. We’d love to have you along for the trip! “I thought about a new destination

I’m never short of new inspiration

Roll out the map and mark it with a gin!”

