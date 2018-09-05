Windhand – “Diablerie”

Windhand’s particular brand of doom metal is reflective. On their impending full-length Eternal Return, the Richmond four-piece obsesses over the journey of life into death and the grief that follows. Last month, they shared the colossal lead single “Grey Garden,” and today we’re getting the second glimpse.

“Diablerie” is a dark hum interjected with moments of heavy psychedelia. If the term “diablerie” means some sort of reckless, devil-related sorcery, the song is the aftermath, filled with pain and mourning. It ends in the pleading refrain, “Hope it don’t come back/ Hope it don’t come back again.”

Listen below and check out the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Halcyon”

02 “Grey Garden”

03 “Pilgrim’s Rest”

04 “First To Die”

05 “Light Into Dark”

06 “Red Cloud”

07 “Eyeshine”

08 “Diablerie”

09 “Feather”

Eternal Return is out 10/5 on Relapse. Pre-order it here.