Julia Holter – “I Shall Love 2″ Video

Julia Holter’s most recent proper album was 2015’s excellent Have You In My Wilderness — which we named one of the best albums of that year — and the experimental pop musician has kept busy in the interim. She composed the score for a Miles Teller-starring boxing movie and released a live album called In The Same Room. We most recently heard from her at the very beginning of the year, when she released a one-off track for Adult Swim’s singles series.

Now, Holter’s back with a brand-new full-length album called Aviary, and it’s coming out on 10/26. The album gets its title from a 2009 short story by Etel Adnan: “I found myself in an aviary full of shrieking birds.” Holter expands on that in a statement:

Amidst all the internal and external babble we experience daily, it’s hard to find one’s foundation. I think this album is reflecting that feeling of cacophony and how one responds to it as a person – how one behaves, how one looks for love, for solace. Maybe it’s a matter of listening to and gathering the seeming madness, of forming something out of it and envisioning a future.

The album’s lead single, “I Shall Love 2,” is an intoxicating high wire blend of strings and choral vocals. It starts with Holter blearily speak-singing through a puzzling conundrum: “I am in love/ What can I do?” The song builds from there, adding stuttering drums and whistling birdsong and occasional thick bass lines until it all comes together in a beautiful tapestry.

The song comes attached to a video directed by Dicky Bahto. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Turn The Light On”

02 “Whether”

03 “Chaitius”

04 “Voce Simul”

05 “Everyday Is An Emergency”

06 “Another Dream”

07 “I Shall Love 2″

08 “Underneath The Moon”

09 “Colligere”

10 “In Gardens’ Muteness”

11 “I Would Rather See”

12 “Les Jeux To You”

13 “Words I Heard”

14 “I Shall Love 1″

15 “Why Sad Song”

Aviary is out 10/26 via Domino. Pre-order it here.