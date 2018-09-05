Vanilla Ice Was On That Quarantined Emirates Air Flight Today

Vanilla Ice got caught in a jam on Wednesday morning (9/5) on an Emirates Air flight returning from an event in Dubai. The rapper tweeted, “This is crazy. Apparently there are over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so I’m happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380.”

According to CNN, federal health officials met Emirates flight 203 when it landed at JFK International Airport in New York at 9:20 a.m. after a number of the 500 passengers reported feeling ill. The New York Times reported that the plane’s pilot alerted authorities after dozens of passengers reported feeling ill with symptoms including coughing, fever and vomiting.

This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380 — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

So I just landed in New York coming back from Dubai and now I’m stuck on the runway with like 1000 police, ambulances, fire trucks, this is crazy. https://t.co/U2ejDUmIUa — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

With dozens of ambulances and emergency vehicles lined up on the tarmac outside the plane, all the passengers were screened as they de-planed and, according to reports, three passengers and seven crew members were transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation. A spokesperson for Vanilla Ice (born Robert Van Winkle) said the rapper was unavailable for comment at press time, but that he was released after not exhibiting any symptoms and has already boarded another flight home to Florida.

“I asked the (flight attendant) for a mask before we even took off, but there was none available,” passenger Erin Sykes told CNN from inside the plane. “It was so obvious that a large number of people were ill well before takeoff… People were coughing the whole time. Now some people have fevers over 100. They should never have been allowed to board.”

Despite the reports that more than 100 passengers fell ill according to he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Port Authority, an airline source told CNN that only 10 had “taken ill.” Passenger Larry Coben chronicled the incident on his Twitter account.

A dozen protesters police cars meeting my retienen flight to JFK. What’s up @emirates ? pic.twitter.com/qjpbQbfF4K — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

Ambulances approaching the plane. pic.twitter.com/klV7Xhy0bZ — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

All passengers being asked to fill out the Center for disease control and prevention form pic.twitter.com/6SidlKx090 — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

Deplaning and having temperature taken pic.twitter.com/MVxWqJPLTe — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

This article originally appeared on Billboard.