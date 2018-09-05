Earlier this week, Donald Glover shared the cameo-filled animated music video for his Childish Gambino track “Feels Like Summer.” Throughout the video, a cartoon Glover walks around his neighborhood, observing what his neighbors — all relevant players in the hip-hop community — are up to. He reaches his house at the end of the video and the screen turns black as he heads inside. Today, Glover continues the story with a new commercial for Adidas. We see Glover hang up his jacket, take off his shoes, and pull out an Adidas box. He then slips on the Adidas and stares at the camera. Watch below.

A post shared by Donald Glover (@childishgambino) on Sep 5, 2018 at 2:36pm PDT