Extra Arms – “Why I Run” & “Done To Death”

Ryan Allen has been cranking out power pop records as Ryan Allen & His Extra Arms since 2010. Allen is the former singer and guitarist for post-punk revivalists Thunderbirds Are Now!, who some may remember from Stereogum’s first-ever concert at SXSW 2006.

On his forthcoming album, Headacher, Allen decided to bring some of that collaborative spirit into his personal project, rallying guitarist Michael Gallacher, bassist Ryan Marshall, and drummer Sean Sommer under the Extra Arms moniker. They’ve already shared lead single “Why I Run,” a motivating track about — you guessed it — running. Today, we hear its follow-up “Done To Death,” a dose of bouncy, melodic catharsis. You can hear both songs below.

<a href="http://extraarms.bandcamp.com/album/headacher" target="_blank">Headacher by Extra Arms</a>

<a href="http://extraarms.bandcamp.com/album/headacher" target="_blank">Headacher by Extra Arms</a>

TOUR DATES:

09/07 Lansing, MI @ GTG Fest – Avenue Cafe w/ minihorse, the Stick Arounds & more

09/08 Detroit, MI @ Dally in the Alley – Alley Stage

09/21 Ferndale, MI @ DIY Street Fair w/ Cloud Nothings

10/05 London, ON @ Call the Office w/ Grievances, Isolation Party & Snek

10/13 Hazel Park, MI @ Cellarman’s – Headacher Release Show!!! w/ Touch the Clouds & Reuther

10/26 Chicago, IL @ Burlington w/ SNST (members of Braid), Lettering & End of Music

11/01 Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog (Euclid Tavern) w/ Forager & Fits of Hail

11/02 Dayton, OH @ Yellow Cab Tavern w/ The 1984 Draft

Headacher is out 10/12 via Get Party Records. Pre-order it here.