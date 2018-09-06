Charles Bradley – “I Feel A Change” Video

Soul singer Charles Bradley died last year and in November, on what would have been his 70th birthday, his fourth and final album will be released. It’s called Black Velvet and features studio recordings that have never been officially released in an album capacity. That includes covers of Nirvana, Neil Young, and Rodriguez, and rarities from his three album recording sessions.

The final album is being introduced with “I Feel A Change,” which was recorded at the same time he did 2013’s Victim Of Love. It comes attached to a music video of Bradley archival footage directed by Jeff Broadway and Cory Bailey, who also did the Daptone film Living On Soul.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Can’t Fight The Feeling”

02 “Luv Jones”

03 “I Feel A Change”

04 “Slip Away”

05 “Black Velvet”

06 “Stay Away”

07 “Heart Of Gold”

08 “(I Hope You Find) The Good Life”

09 “Fly Little Girl”

10 “Victim Of Love (Electric Version)”

Black Velvet is out 11/9 via Dunham/Daptone. Pre-order it here.