Stream Pure Pressure’s Relàmpago De Furia EP

Pure Pressure come from Toronto, and they play nasty, driving early-’80s-style tough-guy hardcore. The band features members of groups like S.H.I.T. and Violent Future, and they’re one of the growing number of hardcore bands where the person out front doing the screaming is a woman. They’ve released a couple of demos over the last two years, but they’re just now coming out with their first EP Relàmpago De Furia (Spanish for “lightning flash”). It’s a hard, nasty, impressive rager of a record, and the longest of its seven songs is a minute and 40 seconds. Listen to it below.

You can buy Relàmpago De Furia at Bandcamp.