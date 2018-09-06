Watch Kanye West Join Teyana Taylor For “Hurry” In San Francisco

Earlier this year, Teyana Taylor released a new album, K.T.S.E., which was produced by Kanye West during his month of Wyoming albums. Taylor has hit the road since then, though not without some drama: After starting a co-headlining tour with Jeremih, she dropped off it after calling him “lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selfish” and then after that picked up the tour right where it left off, sans Jeremih.

Last night brought Taylor to the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, and Kanye West made a surprise guest appearance to perform the K.T.S.E. track “Hurry.” Check out video from the show via Pitchfork below.