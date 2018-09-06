Parcels – “Lightenup” Video

The Berlin by-way-of Australia funk band Parcels shared the beachy ’80s-indebted track, “Tieduprightnow,” back in April. Today, they announce their forthcoming self-titled debut with another, similarly-titled single, “Lightenup,” and a music video directed by Marie Schuller. “Lightenup” has a disco vibe that takes the band back to the ’70s. Its wild, retro-styled video features a casino where a woman sticks a gun in her mouth next to a giant goblet of mashed potatoes and hot dogs. Watch and listen below.

Parcels is out 10/12.