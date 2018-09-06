The Hollywood classic A Star Is Born premiered in 1937 and was reimagined in ’54 and ’76. This October, Lady Gaga will star in a Bradley Cooper-directed re-re-remake of the original film. If you’ve been online at all this summer, you’ve probably already heard the news via critical praise and her fanbase of “little monsters” going apeshit on Twitter. We’ve already seen the trailer, and today Warner Bros. have shared an extended sneak peek and a few clips.

In the upcoming movie, Lady Gaga plays Ally, a struggling artist who meets famous musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) and finds solace, success, and — you guessed it — love. The protagonists sit in a supermarket parking lot in the new extended trailer. Ally sings to Jackson, “Aren’t you tired trying to fill that void, or do you need more? Ain’t it hard keeping it so hardcore?” She continues to sing as the video flashes to snippets of the two during performance scenes and romantic embraces. “Can I tell you a secret? I think you might be a songwriter,” Jackson whispers. “Don’t worry, I won’t tell anybody. But I’m not very good at keeping secrets.”

One clip shows Jackson drunk in a bush and being helped by his friend Noodles (Dave Chappelle). “This is the first time I’m worried about you,” Noodles says before going into a motivational monologue. “Maybe she’s a way out.” Cue the sad pianos. Jackson plays for a cheering crowd in another clip. Elsewhere, Jackson and Ally debate self-expression and Ally’s nose at a bar. Watch the clips below.

A Star Is Born is out 10/5.