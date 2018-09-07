The O’My’s – “Idea” (Feat. Chance The Rapper) Video

Tomorrow comes today — as in Tomorrow, the new album by Chicago soul duo the O’My’s. In time with the release, they’ve shared the music video for one of the album’s tracks, “Idea,” featuring fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper.

This isn’t the first time the three have teamed up. Back in 2015, they shared features on Nosaj Thing’s “Cold Stares.” This time around, a black and white video directed by Jason Peterson dramatizes the already rainy soul ballad. Chance comes in halfway through, standing in an alleyway under an umbrella to deliver a moody, wholesome verse.

Watch and listen to “Idea” below.

Tomorrow is out now via Haight Brand.