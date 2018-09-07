Alice Cooper & Mike Myers Reenact Wayne’s World Scene In NYC

Last night Alice Cooper played a show at NYC’s Beacon Theatre in support of his most recent album, 2017’s Paranormal. During a chaotic “School’s Out” encore filled with hundreds of bubbles, smiley face balloons, and Cooper’s excellent baton twirling, Mike Myers stepped onstage to reenact his famous Wayne’s World bow for just under a minute straight. Twenty-six years later, he’s still not worthy.

Just like in the movie, Cooper daintily extends his hand. This time Myers kisses it and bows some more until black streamers fall from the sky. In the Wayne’s World original, Myers and Dana Carvey get backstage passes to the Milwaukee stop on Cooper’s Hey Stoopid tour. The singer gives them a serious history lesson and invites them to stay and hang out with the band. This prompts them to fall to the floor bowing and chanting “We’re not worthy!” in tandem.

If you look closely, Myers is present on stage left throughout the entire video vehemently recording the performance on his big red iPhone like a proud father. Watch it below. Myers gives his praise around the video’s 6:50 mark.

And here’s the original: