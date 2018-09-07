Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

PSLs are back at the Starbucks downstairs, but it does not feel like fall. It was like 95° in midtown Manhattan yesterday with 110% relative humidity on the subway. So extra thanks to Richard Thompson and Flasher who came by the office for Stereogum Sessions this week. Who would you like to see perform on Stereogum Sessions aside from Lil Xan?
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|blochead
|Score:38 | Sep 3rd
|
“I walked away alive from a serial killer I don’t have time in my life to so much as think about idiots like Eminem”
|Posted in: Woman Rescued From Serial Killer Responds To Reference On Eminem’s “The Ringer”
|#9
|oddity
|Score:38 | Sep 4th
|
There are times I’m forced to confront the fact that there are entire universes of which I am blissfully unaware.
|Posted in: Lil Xan Says Columbia Records Arranged His Recently Ended Romance With Noah Cyrus
|#8
|marko
|Score:39 | Sep 6th
|
I still blame all of this on Regis Philbin.
|Posted in: Michael Moore Says Gwen Stefani Inspired Donald Trump’s Presidential Run
|#7
|LosingMyEdge
|Score:39 | Aug 31st
|
Yes, if there is one thing that has come across from Justin Vernon it is his insincerity.
Or, you know, its possible he worked with some guys on a beat and didnt know what lyrics would be laid down over it.
But, let’s ignore the obvious answer and go with the dumb one that makes no sense and doesn’t track with what we know about Vernon.
|Posted in: Justin Vernon Distances Himself From Eminem Collaboration: “We Are Gonna Kill This Track”
|#6
|bingbonglol
|Score:48 | Aug 31st
|
ttps://media.giphy.com/media/vo7xNW9PeLJFm/giphy.gif
yo stereogum commenters…I hear you got a problem with me.
*laughs*
let’s settle this
*steps up to the mic*
stereogum? you better chew on my stereobum when I boof u better you run i pack farts in my gun I’ll accidentally shart and eat tums like yum yum yum i got the tart flavored one you better spark up a candle cuz u can’t handle whats blasting fast from my ass can u outlast the gas that leaks past the craps that splash out my chaps
*inhales, raps in double-double time*
i can tell you like the smell oh well maybe I need Adele on a gazelle to drop a bombshell and expel a gaseous spell on your lapel as well and i rebel against society’s smells because poo isn’t rude it’s just part of my lewd attitude but if you’d done ur homework bong iver u would have knew’d that I’m a crude and offensive dude that has accrued a public image that exudes my shitty worldviews and until people stop chewing my food im not gonna delude what I’ve got queued because I’ve got people glued to what my ass has brewed and cuz i get millions in cash every time i drop 2’s.
*drops mic/dump*
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#5
|MissPriss
|Score:52 | Sep 4th
|
|Posted in: Lil Xan Says Columbia Records Arranged His Recently Ended Romance With Noah Cyrus
|#4
|crania americana
|Score:57 | Aug 31st
|
Boneheaded Bon Mot Mars Bon Iver Spot
|Posted in: Justin Vernon Distances Himself From Eminem Collaboration: “We Are Gonna Kill This Track”
|#3
|stresstrees
|Score:64 | Aug 31st
|
#W6sn’t M∑
|Posted in: Justin Vernon Distances Himself From Eminem Collaboration: “We Are Gonna Kill This Track”
|#2
|Looney Joe
|Score:67 | Aug 31st
|
This is the Streogumiest comment ever
|Posted in: Stream Eminem’s Surprise New Album Kamikaze
|#1
|TV on the Stereo
|Score:70 | Sep 6th
|
“Gwen Stephani Allegedly Responsible for Tragic Kingdom.”
|Posted in: Michael Moore Says Gwen Stefani Inspired Donald Trump’s Presidential Run
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|JDS
|Score:-14 | Sep 1st
|
1. Drake’s a mulatto. 2.even if the Trump point is true, he still wasn’t enough of an “idiot” to have a picture of him in blackface taken for posterity. 3.Your ma prolly couldn’t deny there’s a tape of YOU calling someone a nigger.
Signed, a nigga.
|Posted in: Drake Calls Trump A “Fucking Idiot” At Brooklyn Concert
|#4
|ShadowMorpheus
|Score:-14 | Sep 5th
|
And here’s the negative Tom Breihan “think piece”. I knew it would be along sooner or later.
|Posted in: Eminem Is So Mad That You Don’t Like Him Anymore
|#3
|ShadowMorpheus
|Score:-15 | Sep 5th
|
It’s nice you pulled two little “quotes”, but we clearly didn’t read the same piece (or you didn’t actually read it).
|Posted in: Eminem Is So Mad That You Don’t Like Him Anymore
|#2
|JDS
|Score:-16 | Sep 1st
|
Sigh. I’ll say this; more of a fan of Drake than Trump, but Trump hasn’t been caught in whole blackface (yet).
|Posted in: Drake Calls Trump A “Fucking Idiot” At Brooklyn Concert
|#1
|tropicoflungcancer
|Score:-20 | Aug 31st
|
Right, right. People do usually feel bad about stupid decisions after the fact, Justin. Go make some more mediocre ambient music.
|Posted in: Justin Vernon Distances Himself From Eminem Collaboration: “We Are Gonna Kill This Track”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Big Al
|Score:9 | Sep 4th
|
I’m getting DOWN with that fuckin flute.
|Posted in: Thom Yorke – “Suspirium”