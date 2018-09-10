Nicki Minaj released her latest album Queen last month. Shortly after, she shared the video for its opening track “Ganja Burn.” Today, we get the music video for “Barbie Dreams.” In it, Minaj sports a variety of colorful get-ups alongside puppets made to look like the rappers she raps about rejecting in the song. Tonight’s video release follows today’s episode of her radio show Queen Radio, in which Minaj addressed her recent fight with Cardi B. Watch the video for “Barbie Dreams” below.

Queen is out now.