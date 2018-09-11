Molly Nilsson – “Days Of Dust” Video

Next month, the Swedish synthpopper Molly Nilsson will follow up her impressive 2017 album Imaginations with a new one called 2020, her seventh. 2020, it turns out, is at least a little bit of a concept album — set in the near future, when we might be getting a chance to make the world slightly less shitty.

We’ve already heard the early tracks “Serious Flowers” and “A Slice Of Lemon.” Today, Nilsson has shared a new jam called “Days Of Dust.” It’s a warm, melodic, propulsive song that may or may not describe the moment where the apocalypse arrives. In the video, Nilsson rides through the countryside, the wind blowing in her hair. Below, check out the video and read what Nilsson has to say about the new album.

Nilsson says:

After a cancelled flight I found myself stranded at the Tokyo airport overnight. Between my interrupted bench naps the surroundings found their way into my dreams, particularly the big banners in the departure hall stating: 2020. Not aware that they were announcing upcoming Olympic games, my imagination wandered. 2020, a leap year. The year of the rat, the election. Perfect vision. The year of hindsight. The repetition, the ritual of the superstitious. A spell cast on the approaching future; not yet there, but close enough to be seen with full clarity. The year itself seems to draw a circle around its followers, as to protect anyone who dares enter. And it all begins on a late-Capitalist night…

2020 is out 10/21 on Night School Records.