Despite containing a handful of bangers and some strategically selected guests, Tinashe’s long-awaited sophomore album Joyride did not generate a hit. It just wasn’t as good as Aquarius, the album that landed her all over the radio with “2 On” and crystallized her wispy, liquid R&B aesthetic. Plus, after years in limbo, the album didn’t get much of a push from her label, no matter how much “No Drama” and “Faded Love” deserved it. So it’s on to other ways of keeping her foothold in the mainstream conversation.

One of those ways, apparently, is joining the cast of Dancing With The Stars for the upcoming 27th(!) season. Although the official cast reveal won’t happen until Wednesday morning on Good Morning America, E! reports that Tinashe will be a contestant this year, paired with dancer Gleb Savchenko. And given Tinashe’s own extensive background as a dancer, she seems like an early frontrunner regardless of who else she’ll be up against. The new season premieres Tuesday, 9/24 at 8PM ET on ABC.

This could actually go a long way toward extending Tinashe’s music career if all the Dancing With The Stars fans out there take a liking to her. On the other hand, it could simply solidify her as more of a “media personality” than a musician in the public eye. Also, we might be set for more rewarding run of releases if Tinashe settled into more of an underground hero role and stopped chasing a mainstream audience. But after she was able to have it both ways with Aquarius, I don’t blame her for continuing to chase that ideal for a while. As always, I’ll be curious to see what happens next.