Beach House – “Drunk In LA” Video

Back in June, we named Beach House’s masterful, sonically adventurous new album 7 the best album of the year so far. And today, the Baltimore dream-pop duo are back with a new music video for album highlight “Drunk In LA” directed by Spacemen 3’s Peter “Sonic Boom” Kember, who co-produced the entire LP.

“While mixing the record with Alan Moulder in London, we were out having dinner and Pete mentioned an idea for a video where the viewer is always looking up from the ground. This became the ‘Drunk in LA’ video,” the band explain in a statement. “When he sent it to us, we complimented and commented on the trippy, dreamlike nature of the video and he wrote that it was essentially just a day in his life.” Filmed in Portugal, the video uses geometric repetition and digital effects to turn everyday landscapes into alien images resembling cells under a microscope.

Along with the video, Beach House have shared a new remix of another album highlight, “Black Car,” also courtesy of Sonic Boom. “We have never had a remix, but we thought it would be cool if Pete did one,” Beach House say. “We really like the one he did for ‘Black Car,’ because it feels like a different song, focused largely on voice and arpeggio. It feels like a poem this way, and the minimal treatment highlights the lonesome quality of the song.”

Watch the “Drunk In LA” video and hear Sonic Boom’s “Black Car” remix below.

7 is out now via Sub Pop.