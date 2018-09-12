Watch Future Pay Tribute To Mac Miller In His Tonight Show Performance

Future and Mac Miller never sounded anything remotely alike, even if they did team up on Mac’s 2013 track “Earth.” But their music explored a lot of the same ideas — depression, hedonism, the ways that those two things can intersect. And so it seemed sincere when Future preceded his performance on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show with a quick tribute to Mac.

Other than that one shoutout, Future’s performance was not a Mac Miller tribute. He’d presumably booked his Tonight Show performance long before Mac’s sudden death last week. And he was there to perform “31 Days,” a track from the recent Zaytoven-produced Beastmode 2 mixtape. It would be pretty inappropriate to do that song — “I done took a little E, I fucked her and made her pee” — as an elegy for a guy whose demons just claimed him.

But Future makes everything sound sad, and so the performance still somehow worked as a tribute. Future performed without the Roots, which was probably the right call for his form of wall-eyed death-trap. And the performance was, in its own way, affecting. Watch it below.

Beastmode 2 is out now.