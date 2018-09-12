Kelela – “LMK (Remix)” (Feat. Princess Nokia, Junglepussy, & CupcakKe)

Last year, Kelela released “LMK,” the lead single from her lauded album Take Me Apart. The debut landed both Album Of The Week and a spot on our 50 Best Albums Of 2017 list. Most recently, her Pitchfork Music Festival performance made Tom Breihan declare her the future.

Today the avant-garde artist is adding another dimension to “LMK” with a new rap-heavy remix featuring Princess Nokia, Junglepussy, CupcakKe, and Ms. Boogie. This reimagined version is still just as moody as her R&B original, but the spacey, rumbling bass has been smoothed out a bit. CupcakKe’s flow packs a punch.

The track is part of Kelela’s forthcoming TAKE ME A_PART, THE REMIXES, celebrating the one year anniversary of her debut full-length with 20 updated versions. The project features guests spots from Kaytranada, Serpentwithfeet, LSDXOXO, GAIKA, Kareem Lofty, and many more.

Kelela released a statement asserting the project’s grander significance:

this project has been evolving in my mind since i was deep in recording Take Me Apart. i obsessed over production choices on the album and my only solace was knowing that the songs would be reimagined in this way[…] so, it’s not just a bunch of remixes…it’s how my worldwide community of producers and DJs communicate through difference. it’s also about the camaraderie that we experience when we find the overlaps. the same songs get to exist in these alternate realities which means different people get to have a relationship with the music. maybe even with each other.

Listen below and LMK what you think.

TRACKLIST:

01 “SANTA MUERTE_BLUFF_94 BPM”

02 “KAYTRANADA_WAITIN_115 BPM”

03 “LSDXOXO_TRUTH OR DARE_123 BPM”

04 “ETHEREAL_JUPITER_97 BPM”

05 “DJ LAG_ONANON_127 BPM”

06 “RARE ESSENCE_TMA_83 BPM”

07 “JOEY LABEIJA_BETTER_107 BPM”

08 “SERPENTWITHFEET_ALTADENA _88 BPM”

09 “LMK_WHAT’S REALLY GOOD REMIX_ FEAT_PRINCESS NOKIA_JUNGLEPUSSY_

CUPCAKKE_MS. BOOGIE_100 BPM”

10 “TRE OH FIE_WAITIN_150 BPM”

11 “NÍDIA_BLUE LIGHT_123 BPM”

12 “DIVOLI S’VERE_TRUTH OR DARE_130 BPM”

13 “BADSISTA_FEAT_LINN DA QUEBRADA_BETTER_125 BPM”

14 “MOUNTAIN_LMK_130 BPM”

15 “GAIKA_FRONTLINE_141 BPM”

16 “HITMAKERCHINX_BLUE LIGHT_108 BPM”

17 “SKYSHAKER_ONANON_129 BPM”

18 “KAREEM LOTFY_TURN TO DUST_NO BPM”

19 “NATHANIEL W. JAMES & DAVE QUAM_WAITIN_122 BPM”

20 “AHYA SIMONE_ENOUGH_NO BPM”

TAKE ME A_PART, THE REMIXES is out 10/5 on Warp Records.