Apple revealed the new generation of iPhones today (the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR) and it’s with a heavy heart that I share this news: No more free dongle. The Verge reports that when you purchase your extremely large and expensive new phone you will no longer be given a Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter that allows you to use “traditional” headphones with your device.

The headphone dongle will now be sold separately for nine dollars, which is probably the cheapest thing the Apple store has to offer. In another blow, Apple also announced that remaining iPhones on the market that feature old-fashioned headphone jacks (X, 6S, and SE) are being discontinued. Apple stopped putting headphone jacks in their new phones way back in 2016 and we were not happy about it.

Dongle me, dongle you! There is nothing we can do!