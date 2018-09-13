Teyana Taylor donned a New York Yankees cap and sashayed her way onto the Tonight Show stage last night. She performed a medley of “Gonna Love Me” and “Rose In Harlem,” both of which are featured on her album K.T.S.E., which came out back in June.

Taylor brought the heat to Jimmy Fallon’s show, opening with a relaxed, somber rendition of “Gonna Love Me” before ramping up the energy for “Rose In Harlem.” A small dance troupe joined her onstage and Taylor showed off her skill for the late show crowd. Watch below.

K.T.S.E. is out now via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.