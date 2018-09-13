Gorillaz – “Tranz” Video

A few months ago, Gorillaz released their second album in as many years, The Now Now, and today they’ve returned with a new music video for “Tranz” off of it. It finds the animated band getting together for what a press release says is their first live performance since their 2010 MTV EMA’s appearance. The “Tranz” video finds the four animated cartoon band members playing on an intergalactic light-up stage.

The “Tranz” clip was co-directed by Jamie Hewlett and Nicos Livesey. Watch it below.

The Now Now is out now via Warner Bros.