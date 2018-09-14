Stream Aphex Twin’s Collapse EP

The enigmatic electronic music wizard Richard D. James — better known as Aphex Twin — ended a decade-long hiatus in 2014 with the release of his excellent comeback album SYRO. Since then, he’s released two EPs, Computer Controlled Acoustic Instruments pt2 and Cheetah, one unlabeled 12″ sold at Houston’s Day For Night festival, and a ton of unofficial Soundcloud tracks. And now he’s back with another new EP called Collapse.

We’ve already had one taste of the EP in the form of lead single, opener, and quasi-title track “T69 Collapse.” That song topped our list of the 5 Best Songs Of The Week when it came out last month, and the other four tracks are just as good, effortlessly shapeshifting from mind-bendingly intricate dancefloor workouts to mutant ambient soundscapes and back again.

“Give me your hand, my friend, and I will lead you to the land of abundance, joy, and happiness,” a sampled voice intones on “abundance10edit[2 R8’s, FZ20m & a909].” Now follow that advice and dive into the abundant pleasures of Collapse below.

The Collapse EP is out now via Warp.