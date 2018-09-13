Eminem released his latest album, Kamikaze, last month. On its tenth track, “Fall,” he called Tyler, the Creator a “faggot.” In Eminem’s recent interview with Sway, Eminem apologized for the homophobic slur. “I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like this might be too far,” he said. “Because in my quest to hurt him, I realize that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it. … It was one of the things that I kept going back to and going ‘I don’t feel right with this.’”

Eminem went on to reveal the reasoning behind his animosity towards Tyler and Earl Sweatshirt. He mentioned Tyler and Earl’s comments about him in interviews and on social media. Apparently, Earl tweeted, “if you still follow Eminem, you drink way too much Mountain Dew.” Eminem said to Sway, “I was like, really? What the fuck. You guys were just on tour with us, we hung out, we kicked it, made jokes.” He said his “breaking point” was when Tyler criticized his song with Beyoncé, “Walk On Water.”

Later on in the interview, Eminem talked about Trump’s Secret Service visiting him after his BET Hip-Hop Awards anti-Trump rap. He said, “They came to my studio…They were basically just asking questions about my lyrics to see what the intent was behind them and if I was making an actual threat or just expressing myself.” Watch the full interview below.