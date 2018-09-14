The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

I spent last night at the gory and ridiculous new Predator movie, and yet the most disturbing piece of body horror I saw all week was the DJ Khaled puppet in Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Dreams” video. Maybe that’s why the “Barbie Dreams” video didn’t make this week’s list. This week’s picks are below.

A situation I don’t think has ever happened in real life: A boy kisses a girl for the first time and then goes home, elated, singing the new single from a septuagenarian rock icon. But this video makes me want to believe.

The sudden transition from twee sunny indie video to blown-out disco visual is a beautiful thing.

A weirdly effective pairing of the ’80s aerobic-instructional aesthetic with the Eastern Bloc propaganda aesthetic.

Look. Whatever. Shut up. I laughed.

If you know me, or if you’ve been reading my stuff for a while, you probably know that I am constitutionally predisposed toward a rap video about a Baltimore DIY space. But even if it wasn’t laser-targeted at my brain, this is a hell of a study of bodies in motion.