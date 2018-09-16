Watch Beck Cover “Cars” With Gary Numan At Riot Fest

Last night, Beck headlined the second night of Riot Fest in Chicago. During his encore, he brought out Gary Numan to perform his late ’70s hit “Cars.” Numan had played the festival earlier that day on the heels of his solo album from last year, Savage (Songs from a Broken World).

Beck has had an extended interest in “Cars” — he’s been incorporating bits of it into the live shows for his Colors tour since it kicked off, but he also performed it as far back as 2002, as Beck fansite Whiskey Clone lays out.

Watch Beck and Numan perform it together below.