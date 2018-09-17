Tonight is the 70th annual Emmy Awards. The opening number, “We Solved It,” featured Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, John Legend, Ricky Martin, Andy Samberg, RuPaul, and others. Thompson and McKinnon begin the song, “We solved it. We’ve gotten with the times,” joking that “diversity is no longer a problem in Hollywood.” Later, McKinnon welcomed Legend and the “one of each [race and ethnicity] dancers.” Watch the full opening sequence below.

In other Emmy news, someone dressed as Teddy Perkins, a character from Donald Glover’s nominated series Atlanta, was seen in the audience. It’s unclear who is under the disguise, but it’s probably Glover.