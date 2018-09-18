Drake has just filed a lawsuit against a woman who alleges he raped and impregnated her. According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Drake claims he met Layla Lace in February of last year, during his Boy Meets World Tour, in Manchester. Drake says they had consensual sex in his hotel room after his show. He claims Layla freaked out when he asked her to leave instead of inviting her on tour with him.

The lawsuit, which was filed by celebrity lawyer Larry Stein, includes pictures of their text message exchange following the encounter. She sent him messages about missing him and wanting to visit. Drake responded encouragingly to a few of her texts. In the suit, Drake claims she created a “fantasy relationship” and he didn’t have the “time or energy to respond” to her messages.

In April 2017, she claimed she was pregnant in an Instagram post, writing, “So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone!!!” Later that month, Layla went on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 to announce that Drake got her pregnant. As TMZ reports, she hired a lawyer in May 2017, demanded money from Drake, and threatened him with defamation because of a TMZ story that said Drake never even met her.

Apparently, the lawsuit claims Layla and her lawyer went silent after Layla refused to take a paternity test. Drake said, “There is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last Fall.” Layla then went to the authorities in New York and told them that Drake raped her. Drake says she and a new lawyer threatened to make the rape complaint public if he did not give her money.

Drake was interviewed and cleared by the Manchester police, but TMZ says Layla still demanded millions of dollars for her silence. “Drake is suing her for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process,” TMZ reports.

