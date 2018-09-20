Back in May, we sat down with British pop star Lily Allen. She opened up about her dissatisfaction with her last album and her exciting new one, raising children and losing a child, and overcoming challenges in the music industry and her personal life. Today, she had another candid conversation on the Australian radio show Triple J. She talked about her kids, her divorce, and her early career. Allen also performed “Family Man” from her latest album No Shame, as well as Swedish pop singer Lykke Li’s “Deep End” from her new album So Sad So Sexy. Watch a clip from the interview and the performances below.