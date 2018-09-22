Dickey Betts’ Brain Surgery Was A Success

Earlier this week, Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts was in critical condition following a “freak accident” at his home. The 74-year-old reportedly “slipped and cracked his head” while playing with the family dog in his backyard in Little Sarasota Bay on Monday, causing “bleeding from the brain” and requiring surgery to relieve the pressure.

Betts underwent brain surgery yesterday, and the procedure was successful. “Dickey Betts and his family want everyone to know that his surgery was a success,” reads a post on his official website. “The outpouring of support from all over the world has been overwhelming and amazing. We are so appreciative.”

Dickey Betts recently launched a comeback following several years of retirement. Last month, Betts suffered a “mild stroke” and was forced to cancel upcoming tour dates. More shows scheduled for November have been postponed indefinitely while Betts recovers from surgery.