Millie Bobby Brown Calls Haters “Weird” For Criticizing Friendship With Drake

Millie Bobby Brown will not let haters discount her relationship with Drake. When the 14-year-old actress revealed her close friendship with rapper Drake, people were quick to question how appropriate their relationship is given their age difference.

“Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline?” she rebuked via Instagram story. “U guys are weird… For real.”

“Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life,” she continued. “U dont get to choose that for me. its nice to have people understand what i do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships…jeez.”

Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Her Friendship w/ Drake pic.twitter.com/EVotpknup8 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) September 20, 2018

At this year’s Emmy awards, Brown told Access that the rapper gives her advice about boys and that they text frequently.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.