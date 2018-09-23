Kanye West has been keeping busy since releasing an album a week in June. He shared a surprise single “XTCY,” appeared on Kimmel, creative directed the Pornhub Awards, and collaborated with Lil Pump on a new song and video. Last week, he teased a project called Yandhi, due out the same day he performs on the SNL season premiere. And before Kanye season begins again, he’s making nice with some good old family fun.

Today, he and his son Saint threw the first pitch for the Chicago Cubs and White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kanye’s 2007 song “Homecoming” played ceremoniously in the background. Watch below.

OKAY @kanyewest JUST CAME OUT TO “HOMECOMING” AND THREW THE FIRST PITCH AT #CROSSTOWN! THAT’S CHICAGO! pic.twitter.com/XrwLrkb6uD — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 23, 2018