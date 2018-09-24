Nathan Bowles – “Fresh & Fairly So”

Banjo adventurist Nathan Bowles is releasing Plainly Mistaken, his first album with a band and first since 2016’s great Whole & Cloven, next week. So far he’s released “The Road Reversed” and the Julie Tippetts cover “Now If You Remember,” and today we hear a third track from the album. “Fresh & Fairly So” is a playful instrumental rambler that may successfully lift your spirits on this chaotic and somewhat foreboding Monday. Listen below.

Plainly Mistaken is out 10/5 on Paradise Of Bachelors. Pre-order it here.