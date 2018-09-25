Erika Spring – “Less”

“Scars,” the title track from Erika Spring’s new solo EP, was beautiful and brutal: a spare, lovely, somewhat mystical piano ballad about suffering a miscarriage. Spring, a member of Brooklyn keyboard band Au Revoir Simone and Jenny Lewis’ fun side project Nice As Fuck, has now shared a second preview of the EP in the form of “Less.”

This one has more of a kick in its step, with tumbling drums and an entrancing keyboard line providing the backbone for Spring’s crystalline vocals. “I know what you’re trying to do!” she sings. But do you know what she’s trying to do? In a press release, Spring explains, “This song is a play on words, asking the listener to adjust their fixed view of the universe. It’s also our love letter to the slightly out of tune Korg Polysix + Homer’s minimal, hypnotic drums.”

Listen below, and check out Spring at the Cascine showcase at Elsewhere in Brooklyn on 10/4 alongside Yumi Zouma and Half Waif.

Scars is out 10/5 on Cascine. Pre-order it here.