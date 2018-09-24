Gary Numan’s Tour Bus Involved In Fatal Accident

Gary Numan was supposed to play at the Cleveland House of Blues tonight, but the show was cancelled after his tour bus hit and killed an elderly man. According to ABC News 5 Cleveland, the accident happened before 12:45 p.m. The 91-year-old man was pushing a cart across a crosswalk when he was hit. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, was not arrested. Police said he did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and an investigation is underway. “We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today,” Numan writes on Twitter. Read the full statement below.