Watch Superorganism Be Famous On Conan

The UK collective Superorganism, one of last year’s great viral success stories, have spent this year working their way through more conventional promotional channels in support of their self-titled debut album for Domino. That means SXSW showcases, covers for SiriusXM and Spotify, remix upon remix, and, of course, late-night TV performances.

The latest of those was last night on Conan, where live music is not long for this world. They played “Everybody Wants To Be Famous,” probably the biggest hit from their album. Although the lighting was dim, Orono Noguchi rocked sunglasses throughout. (She also wore a Superorganism sweatshirt — promo within promo!) The tune remained bouncy, squelchy, and playfully quirky. And given the subject matter, in this context it felt extremely meta.

Will the performance propel Superorganism to greater heights of fame and fortune? Watch below and let us know.

Superorganism is out now on Domino.