Oh Pep! – “Hurt Nobody” Video

Next month, the Australian duo Oh Pep! are releasing their sophomore album, I Wasn’t Only Thinking About You…, the follow-up to their 2016 debut album Stadium Cake. They make bubbling pop music with dramatic flourishes — the album’s lead single, “What’s The Deal With David?,” is a country-adjacent stomp, punctuated by violin and peeling guitars.

The next song they’re sharing from the album, “Hurt Nobody,” is more pared back, a catchy slow-burn that adds layers and layers until it finally bursts. The song’s about being unable to hold it all together, and it gets more feverish as it goes along. “At the park in the streetlight/ Coming undone/ Take a hit in a fistfight/ Coming undone/ In a cab on a weeknight/ I’m coming undone,” Olivia Hally sings, and by the end she’s joined by an orchestra in miniature before it all just drops out and it’s just her, alone again.

The track comes with a video, directed by Emily Dynes in Australia and featuring dancer Cecilia Low. “‘Hurt Nobody’ touched me from the very first time I heard it. The song encapsulates a very guttural, raw and female type of pain, so it felt like natural fit to bring together a young female led team of creatives for the project,” the director said in a statement. “It was an absolute privilege to work on such a beautiful song for a band I deeply admire, and a complete joy to spend three days shooting and dancing across the mountains in the alpine region of Victoria, Australia.”

Watch and listen below.

I Wasn’t Only Thinking About You… is out 10/26 via ATO. Pre-order it here.