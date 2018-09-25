Remember Sports – “The 1 Bad Man” Video

Remember Sports released their very good new album, Slow Buzz, earlier this year, and today they’ve returned with a music video for early single “The 1 Bad Man.”

It was directed by Faye Orlove and takes place in an exhibition called the Museum Of What We Were. Our star is a little clay figurine who looks like a duck-billed human, and they observe the remnants of past relationships, which have been placed on pedestals and hung on the wall like art in a gallery. It’s a way of both honoring the memories of the past and mourning the fact that they even have to be memorialized at all.

Watch it via The Grey Estates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/08 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

11/09 St Paul, MN @ Turf Club #

11/10 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge #

11/11 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick #

11/13 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar #

11/14 Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre #

01/02 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

01/04 Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

01/08 Omaha, NE @ Reverb

01/09 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

01/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

01/11 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

01/12 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

01/13 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

01/15 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

01/17 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

01/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

01/19 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

01/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

01/22 Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

01/23 Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

01/24 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs ^

01/25 New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA ^

01/26 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

01/27 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Heaven ^

01/29 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater ^

01/30 Lake Park, FL @ Kelsey Theater ^

01/31 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall ^

02/01 Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

02/02 Charlotte, NC @ Amo’s Southend ^

02/03 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

02/06 Lansing, MI @ Mac’s Bar

# w/ the Get Up Kids

^ w/ Joyce Manor, Jeff Rosenstock

Slow Buzz is out now via Father/Daughter Records.