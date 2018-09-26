BADBADNOTGOOD & Little Dragon – “Tried”

Toronto jazz combo BADBADNOTGOOD have been sporadically dropping unheard tracks from their guest-heavy studio sessions for 2016’s IV. Last year they released the Colin Stetson collaboration “Confessions Pt III” and “I Don’t Know” featuring Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring. Today the quartet is sharing the final installment of those studio sessions with single “Tried.”

Made in collaboration with Swedish pop outfit Little Dragon, the song has a lush, soulful groove. Yukimi Nagano’s milky vocals temper lyrics about the pain of trying to hold emotions in, and BBNG’s instrumentation slowly rocks and hums. Listen to “Tried” below.

“Tried” is out now on Innovative Leisure.