III Points Lineup 2019

You’ve got to love a music festival that has a sense of identity. For the past few years, the III Points Festival has been bringing an oblique and forward thinking mix of R&B, rap, dance music, and indie rock to Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. There’s always rock music on the bill, but it’s not really central to the festival’s whole aesthetic. Instead, past headliners include hybrid acts like Gorillaz and the xx.

The III Points Festival skipped last year, and whenever that happens, it seems likely that the festival is gone for good. Instead, though, III Points is returning early next year with an impressive and wide-ranging lineup. The festival runs 2/15-17 of next year, and the headliners include SZA, A$AP Rocky, Erykah Badu, and Tyler, The Creator.

Many of the other acts on the bill are chilled-out soundscape artists whose work pulls from around the musical map: Beach House, James Blake, Blood Orange, the Internet. There are legends on the bill, including Herbie Hancock and the team of Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, who will perform the classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx in full. There’s some far-out avant-rock in there, too, including Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Ty Segall and White Fence, Tim Hecker with the Konoyo Ensemble, Dean Blunt, John Maus, Laurel Halo, a DJ set from Toro Y Moi. From the dance-music world, DJ Koze, Yaeji, and Joy Orbison are among the names. And if you’re going, you should definitely make time for insurgent rap mutants SOB x RBE and JPEGMAFIA. Find out all about the festival here.