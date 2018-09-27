It Looks Sad. – “Bike”

Later this fall, the evocatively named Charlotte indie pop duo It Looks Sad. will release their much-anticipated new album Sky Lake. We’ve already posted the early single “Drool,” and now they’ve also shared the woozy, tripped-out new joint “Bike.”

Advance word on Sky Lake has been that It Looks Sad. are focusing more on synths than guitars, getting into a Beach House sort of headspace. That was more or less the case on “Drool,” but “Bike” still has plenty of guitars. It’s a splintered and contemplative song, driven by a Feelies-esque riff, and it reminds me of the circa-2009 moment when bands like Beach Fossils were burning up the Hype Machine charts.

On the song, singer Jimmy Turner goes into a sort of lazily-smooth mode, inviting you to “go on a moonlike bike ride anytime you want.” There’s plenty of gooey reverb on the song, but there’s still nowhere near as much as there was on “Drool.” Check out “Bike” below.

Sky Lake is out 11/2 on Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.