Spiritual Cramp – “The Erasure” Video

Spiritual Cramp have already released two EPs in the past year, and the San Francisco post-punk crew are about to follow them up with more new music. Television, a 12″ out next month via Deranged, compiles both EPs together along with four new tracks, and today they’ve shared one of them, the twitchy, groove-driven rocker “The Erasure.”

“‘The Erasure’ is about trying not to completely lose my personality in the quest for self-betterment. Erasing all the parts about myself I know are wrong, but accidentally erasing some of the good parts with it,” explains frontman Michael Bingham. “I’m trying hard to fill those gaps with positivity but unsure where to look so of course. I just want to be kind and well intentioned is all I know. Still searching for the answer.”

The song comes along with a video directed and produced by Dogfilm Studios. It starts out with the band performing against a stark white backdrop and abruptly turns into a colorful, confetti-filled dance party that captures some of the energy of their raucous live shows. Watch and listen below.

Television is out 10/12 on Deranged Records. Pre-order it here.