Next month, the Cranberries’ will release the Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? 25th-anniversary box set. The reissue of their debut album was put on hold in January after frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan’s death. Now, band members Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan, and Fergal Lawler are sharing the out-takes and rarities in her honor. The second of the four-disc set contains 21 album out-takes. Today, we hear the first track, “Íosa.” O’Riordan’s signature vocals are on full display as they swirl over a simple arrangement. Listen to the unreleased track below.

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? 25th-anniversary box set is out 10/19 via UMG. Pre-order it here.