Sharon Van Etten Announces New Album Release Via T-Shirt

Sharon Van Etten’s gorgeous Are We There was released way the hell back in the spring of 2014. Since that time, Van Etten has been plenty busy. She has become a mother. She has acted on the deeply strange Netflix show The OA. She has stayed present, releasing songs on soundtracks and popping up on other artists’ records. She has not, however, released another album.

Van Etten’s been working on new music, and she even debuted a bunch of new songs at a tiny LA show earlier this year. And now, apparently Van Etten has come far enough along with the process that she’s ready to announce her new album’s release date. And she’s picked a novel way to do it.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Van Etten’s website has been selling a T-shirt that will essentially allow its wearers to become walking billboards for the new LP. On the front of the shirt, you will find the question “When is Sharon Van Etten’s next album?” And on the back you will find this number: “01182019.” So: January 18 of next year. On her site, Van Etten writes:

a really sweet fan started making these shirts all diy and it inspired me to share it with you all… so these will be available for a very short time. thank you, jack schimmel for the inspirado.

The shirts are already sold out