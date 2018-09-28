Stream 偏執症者 (Paranoid)’s New Album Heavy Mental Fuck-Up!

Today, the raw-as-fuck Richmond band Candy released Good To Feel, a really great album that was inspired, at least in part, by the erratic and violent form of hardcore that comes out of Japan. They’re not the only ones who are taking inspiration from Japanese hardcore, though. Today, the Swedish band 偏執症者 (Paranoid) also came out with a new album, and they love Japanese hardcore so much that their fucking name is in Japanese. (They’re also named after a Black Sabbath song, so these guys are letting you know exactly where they stand.)

偏執症者 (Paranoid) play hard, fast, nasty D-beat, and their new album Heavy Mental Fuck-Up! is the sort of album where you will hear a chainsaw sound effect and you will be certain that these motherfuckers actually brought a real chainsaw into the booth. The new album is the follow-up to 2015’s Sataygraha, and we already posted the early track “自警団 (Jikeidan).” The whole album is just as cold as that one, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://pndftw.bandcamp.com/album/heavy-mental-fuck-up" target="_blank">Heavy Mental Fuck-Up! by 偏執症者 (Paranoid)</a>

Heavy Mental Fuck-Up! is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.