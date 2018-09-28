Childish Gambino postponed a bunch of dates on his self-proclaimed final tour after suffering (or potentially re-aggravating) a foot injury at his Dallas show. The two dates he can’t postpone, however, are his scheduled appearances at Austin City Limits, which is going down Oct. 5-7 and 12-14 at Austin’s Zilker Park.

Originally the festival announced that Justice would replace Gambino as headliner, and indeed the French blog-house duo will be closing out the Saturday slate opposite Metallica on both weekends. But yesterday the fest added two more marquee names, one for each weekend, that seem more like suitable Donald Glover substitutes.

On the first weekend, Phoenix have joined the Sunday lineup; they’ll play at 6PM before Arctic Monkeys, who are closing out the night opposite Travis Scott. On the second weekend, Lil Wayne, who finally released his long-delayed Tha Carter V today, has been added to the Saturday lineup. Friday’s headliners remain Paul McCartney and ODESZA on both weekends.

Heads-up, we just added Phoenix to the #ACLFest Sunday Weekend 1 Lineup! Head to https://t.co/D13n9kIjXN or the Official App for updated set times. pic.twitter.com/cMQ4auEYxV — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) September 27, 2018