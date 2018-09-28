Malia Obama Appears In Music Video For Harvard Rock Band

Malia Obama appears in a music video for her friends over at Harvard University who are members of a rock band called New Dakotas.

The former First Daughter of the United States is in the video for the band’s song “Walking on Air,” where she dances and plays the harmonica. The premise of the music video centers around the group attempting to find a mew member of their band, and various people audition for the new spot.

Malia appears around the 1:40 mark lip-syncing to the band’s lyrics “feels like I’m walking on air, and I’m right there,” in the hope of making the cut. A few seconds later, she can be seen in a beanie and sweatshirt playing the harmonica.

The group, which is comprised of four members, are seniors who will be graduating in 2019. Obama is a sophomore student at the Ivy League school and will graduate in 2021. According to the band’s website, their genre can be called “indie-folk-pop.”

“More than any particular style, we try to make music that makes us happy and gets us excited every time we play it,” they wrote. “We hope that you’ll sing along, tap your toes, and feel feelings when you hear our songs.”

This article originally appeared on Vibe.