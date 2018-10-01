Stream Kero Kero Bonito’s New Album Time ‘n’ Place

Surprise! Time ‘n’ Place, Kero Kero Bonito’s first album for new label home Polyvinyl Records, is out now. KKB have been teasing Time ‘n’ Place since lead single “Time Today” came out in May, and they announced their Polyvinyl deal two weeks ago upon the release of “Make Believe.” But the label conspicuously made no mention of the album when announcing the signing, and now we know why: a classic surprise drop.

In addition to the aforementioned songs, Time ‘n’ Place includes “Only Acting” from February’s TOTEP EP. It does not, however, include Kero Kero Bonito’s new World Tour theme song. Nine other new tunes round out the tracklist.

Stream Time ‘n’ Place in full below.

Time ‘n’ Place is out now on Polyvinyl. Purchase it here. Kero Kero Bonito’s tour begins Tuesday in Brighton.